A Mariners-Astros rundown, Tulsi Gabbard leaves the Dems, Blink-182 reunite, and more trending news

Oct. 11:
Mariners
Yordan Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 Tuesday in their playoff opener.
Trailing all game after a poor start by Justin Verlander, the AL West champion Astros overtook rookie star Julio Rodríguez and the wild-card Mariners at the end to begin their best-of-five Division Series.
Houston was down 7-5 when rookie pinch-hitter David Hensley reached with one out in the ninth as Seattle closer Paul Sewald grazed his jersey with a pitch.
Tulsi Gabbard
Former congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced on Tuesday that she is leaving the Democratic Party.
For Gabbard, the announcement is the culmination of years in which she has been increasingly at odds with the Democratic Party and its policies.
"I can no longer remain in today's Democratic Party. It's now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoking anti-white racism, who actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms enshrined in our Constitution," Gabbard said in a video posted to social media. The announcement was made on the first episode of her new podcast, "The Tulsi Gabbard Show."
Blink-182
Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus are reuniting as Blink-182 for the first time since 2015 for a new international tour. The band is also dropping a new song on Friday, titled "Edging," which marks the first time the trio has been in the studio together in a decade.
The international tour will feature openers Turnstile in North America, Rise Against in Australia, The Story So Far in United Kingdom and Europe and Wallows in Latin America. Tickets for Blink-182's tour go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 at blink182.com.
Angela Lansbury, "Murder She Wrote"
Adnan Sayed
Tim Ryan/J.D. Vance
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Oct. 11
The U.S.'s third largest railroad union rejected a deal with employers Monday, renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy. Both sides will return to the bargaining table before that happens. Over half of track maintenance workers represented by the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division who voted opposed the five-year contract despite 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. Union President Tony Cardwell said the railroads didn’t do enough to address the lack of paid time off — particularly sick time — and working conditions after the major railroads eliminated nearly a third of their jobs over the past six years.
Israel’s prime minister says the country has reached an “historic agreement” with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations. Premier Yair Lapid said Tuesday that the agreement was an “historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border.” The agreement is expected to enable additional natural gas production in the Mediterranean. Lebanon hopes gas exploration will help lift its country out of a deep economic crisis. Lebanon and Israel have been officially at war since Israel’s creation in 1948 and both countries claim some 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea.
Russian forces have carpeted Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones. The bombardment came a day after strikes across the country killed at least 19 people and knocked out power across the country. The U.N. human rights office says the “particularly shocking” attacks could amount to war crimes. The leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers also condemned the attacks and said they would “stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes.” Their pledge defied Russian warnings that Western assistance would prolong the war and the pain of Ukraine’s people. Russia launched the attacks in retaliation for a weekend explosion that damaged a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula.
A majority of U.S. adults expect America's relations with foreign adversaries like Russia and North Korea to grow more hostile, according to a new poll. That's a major shift in public opinion from four years ago under President Donald Trump. Two years into the Biden administration, the poll from the Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 60% of U.S. adults say relations with adversaries will get worse, up from 26% four years ago at the same point in the Trump administration. In general, 39% expect the U.S. global standing to worsen, compared with 48% who said that in 2018.
The president of the Los Angeles City Council has resigned from the post after she was heard making racist comments and other coarse remarks in a leaked recording of a conversation with other Latino leaders. Council President Nury Martinez issued an apology Monday morning, expressed shame and said she is resigning as president of the council effective immediately. The statement did not say she would resign her council seat. There was no immediate response to a call and email sent to her spokesperson. Calls for her resignation had grown since the Los Angeles Times reported the content of the recording Sunday.
Southwest Florida is looking ahead toward the long slog of recovering from a rare direct hit by a major hurricane. The major search for victims of Hurricane Ian ended over the weekend, and residents returned to a decimated Fort Myers Beach. An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes. But having power isn't much use to people whose mobile homes were flooded and are likely a total loss. Gov. Ron DeSantis says at least some of the roadmap for a way forward may come from the Florida Panhandle, which was crushed by Hurricane Michael four years ago.
Uvalde’s school district superintendent has announced he plans to resign by the end of the academic year. The school board voted Monday night to begin a search for his successor immediately. In a statement, Hal Harrell said: “My heart was broken on May 24th.” Harrell, law enforcement, the school board and other school district officials have faced heavy criticism over their handling of the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Officers allowed the shooter to remain inside a classroom for more than 70 minutes. Nineteen children and two teachers were massacred.
The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance descended quickly into attacks. The candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat accused each other Monday of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters’ needs. Vance said Ryan had supported policies as a congressman that led to a 10-year-old girl in Ohio being raped. Ryan said Vance had started a “fake nonprofit” to help people overcome addiction issues. The race between Ryan, a 10-term congressman, and Vance, a venture capitalist and author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” is one of the hardest fought and most closely watched of the midterms.
Prosecutors have charged a California man in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle. The Merced County District Attorney's Office on Monday filed four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances against Jesus Salgado. He could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. Salgado is accused of kidnapping the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour. Salgado appeared in court Monday on video. He did not enter a plea and asked for more time to find an attorney. He is scheduled to return to court Thursday.
The Supreme Court is weighing a California animal cruelty law that pork producers say could upend their industry and raise the cost of pork products nationwide. But on Tuesday the justices seemed to have bigger concerns beyond bacon. The issue with California’s law requiring more space for breeding pigs, pork producers say, is that it will force the $26-billion-a-year industry to change its practices even though pork is produced almost entirely outside California. During more than two hours of arguments, both conservative and liberal justices asked about the fate of other state laws with impacts beyond their borders.
South Korea's military says it’s capable of detecting and intercepting the variety of missiles that North Korea has launched in a barrage of recent simulated nuclear attacks on its rivals. North Korea said Monday its two weeks of firing drills involved nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, warplanes and other assets to practice possible attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets. Some observers say a portion of the North’s newly developed weapons may overcome South Korean and U.S. missile defenses. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol reiterated his vow to strengthen South Korea’s defense in partnership with the United States and Japan. He says the recent weapons demonstrations showed that the North’s nuclear threat is “getting serious every day.”
Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, the Chiefs overcame an early 17-point deficit along with a dubious roughing-the-passer penalty, and Kansas City extended its mastery of the Las Vegas Raiders, holding on for a 30-29 victory. The Raiders had a chance to march for the winning field goal, but a pass to Davante Adams that was ruled a catch was overturned by replay, which showed him stepping out of bounds. That brought up fourth down in the closing seconds, and Derek Carr's final pass fell incomplete to allow Kansas City to hold on.
A controversial roughing-the-passer penalty just before halftime of the Las Vegas Raiders’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night delivered another blow to the NFL and its beleaguered officiating crew. The Chiefs had just scored to trim their deficit to 17-7 just before halftime when Chris Jones stripped Derek Carr from behind. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle landed on the Raiders quarterback while also coming away with the ball, and replays showed it was clearly loose and that Jones clearly recovered, but referee Carl Cheffers threw a flag for roughing the passer. The call came one day after referee Jerome Boger was panned for a roughing call on Tom Brady that helped the Buccaneers seal their win over Atlanta.