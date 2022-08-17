 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A look at Netflix's 'Wednesday' trailer, Elon Musk jokes about buying Manchester United, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Aug. 17:

'Wednesday'

From a comic strip to a '60s sitcom to a Tony-nominated musical, the beloved Addams Family has appeared in various forms. This fall, the ghoulish clan will be brought to life in the upcoming spinoff series "Wednesday," and Netflix has revealed its official teaser trailer.

From the mind of Tim Burton, the series follows "You" star Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, the twisted teenage daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams. In the spinoff, Wednesday attends Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her new psychic abilities and solve a murder mystery connected to her family's past.

"Little did I know that I'd be stepping into a nightmare," Ortega says in the trailer. "Full of mystery, mayhem and murder. I think I'm going to love it here."

No, Elon Musk is not buying Manchester United

Tesla's billionaire CEO Elon Musk, seen here in New York on May 2, tweeted late on August 16 that he was buying Manchester United soccer club. Hours later, Musk clarified that it was all a joke.

Manchester United

The richest man on earth has once again created chaos and commotion on the internet with his tweets.

Tesla's billionaire CEO Elon Musk tweeted late on Tuesday that he was buying Manchester United soccer club.

"Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome," Musk told his 103 million followers on Twitter, without offering any details.

Hours later — and after several news articles were published about his bold claim — Musk clarified that it was all a joke.

Lakers-James Extension Basketball

FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.

LeBron James

LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent announced Wednesday.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul said the league-maximum deal makes James the highest-paid player in NBA history. His new deal includes a player option that would keep the second-leading scorer in NBA history with the Lakers past his 40th birthday in December 2024.

The 37-year-old James is headed into the final year of his most recent contract with the Lakers, who signed the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and four-time league champion in July 2018.

Dodge Hornet

Tasmanian tiger

Wolfgang Petersen

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Things to know today: Cheney ousted in Wyoming; Palin, Murkowski advance in Alaska; over-the-counter hearing aids coming; Giuliani set to testify.

Hageman defeats Cheney in House primary, ending a political legacy

Hageman defeats Cheney in House primary, ending a political legacy

  • By Maya Shimizu Harris, Casper Star-Tribune
  • Updated
“We're fed up with the Jan. 6 Commission,” Hageman said in her victory speech. “We’re fed up with Liz Cheney.”

Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary
National Politics
AP

Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary

  • By STEVE PEOPLES and MEAD GRUVER - Associated Press
  • Updated
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney says after losing a Republican primary she’s thinking about running for president. Cheney is ex-President Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress and lost the primary Tuesday to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Cheney tells supporters she’ll do whatever it takes to ensure Trump “is never again anywhere near the Oval Office.” Cheney told NBC on Wednesday defeating Trump will require a “united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents.” She declines to say if she will run for president but concedes it’s something she’s “thinking about.” Her primary defeat, by a substantial margin, is a powerful reminder of the GOP’s rapid shift to the right.

Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House
National
AP

Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House

  • By BECKY BOHRER - Associated Press
  • Updated
Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and her Trump-endorsed Republican rival Kelly Tshibaka have advanced from Tuesday’s primary. Meanwhile, Republican Sarah Palin was among the candidates advancing to the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Under a voter-approved elections process, party primaries have been replaced with open primaries in which the top four vote-getters in each race advance to the general election. Ranked voting is being used in general elections. Murkowski and Tshibaka earned two of the slots in the Senate race. The other two were too early to call. In the House primary, Democrat Mary Peltola, Palin and Republican Nick Begich advanced to the November election, with the fourth spot too early to call.

Giuliani says he 'satisfied' obligation with Ga. grand jury
National Politics
AP

Giuliani says he 'satisfied' obligation with Ga. grand jury

  • By KATE BRUMBACK and LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
  • Updated
Rudy Giuliani says he has “satisfied his obligation” after facing hours of questioning Wednesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta. His appearance was part an investigation into attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. In an interview with The Associated Press, Giuliani said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ended his appearance by saying he had “satisfied his obligation under the subpoena.” Giuliani didn’t provide any additional details about his appearance or testimony, including the type of questions he was asked. He spoke to the AP upon his return to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation

  • By ZEKE MILLER and SEUNG MIN KIM - Associated Press
  • Updated
President Joe Biden has signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill. It's the “final piece” of the president's pared-down domestic agenda as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters ahead of midterm elections. Biden says, “The American people won, and the special interests lost.” The legislation includes the biggest federal investment ever to fight climate change — some $375 billion over a decade. It also caps prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket annually for Medicare recipients, and helps an estimated 13 million Americans pay for health care insurance by extending subsidies provided during the coronavirus pandemic.

Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US

  • By MATTHEW PERRONE - AP Health Writer
  • Updated
U.S. regulators have finalized a long-awaited rule that's expected to allow millions of Americans to buy hearing aids without a prescription. The rule announced Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration goes into effect this fall. It creates a new class of hearing aids that don’t require a medical exam, a prescription and other specialty services. Instead the devices will be sold online or over-the-counter at pharmacies and other retail stores. The move follows years of pressure from medical experts and consumer advocates to make the devices cheaper and easier to get. Devices for more severe hearing loss will remain prescription only.

Western states hit with more cuts to Colorado River water
National
AP

Western states hit with more cuts to Colorado River water

  • By SAM METZ, SUMAN NAISHADHAM and KATHLEEN RONAYNE - Associated Press
  • Updated
For the second year in a row, Arizona and Nevada will face cuts in the amount of water they can draw from the Colorado River as the West endures more drought. Federal officials made the announcement Tuesday. The cuts planned for next year will force states to make critical decisions about where to reduce consumption and whether to prioritize growing cities or agricultural areas. Mexico will also face cuts. But the seven states that rely on the river could soon face even deeper cuts that the government has said are needed to prevent reservoirs from falling so low they cannot be pumped.

Blasts in Crimea underscore Russian forces' vulnerability
National Politics
AP

Blasts in Crimea underscore Russian forces' vulnerability

  • By PAUL BYRNE - Associated Press
  • Updated
A spate of explosions and fires has turned Russian-occupied Crimea from a secure rear base into a new battleground in the war, demonstrating both the Russians’ vulnerability and the Ukrainians’ capacity to strike deep behind enemy lines. Nine Russian warplanes were reported destroyed at an air base in Crimea last week, and an ammunition depot on the peninsula blew up Tuesday. Ukrainian authorities have stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alluded to Ukrainian attacks behind enemy lines after the latest blasts, which Russia blamed on “sabotage.” Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and has used it to stage attack on the country in the war that began Feb. 24.

China and US spar over climate on Twitter
National Politics
AP

China and US spar over climate on Twitter

  • By KEN MORITSUGU - Associated Press
  • Updated
The world’s two biggest emitters of greenhouse gases are sparring on Twitter over climate policy, with China asking if the U.S. can deliver on the landmark climate legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden this week. U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns took to Twitter to say the U.S. was acting on climate change with its largest investment ever — and that China should follow. China’s Foreign Ministry responded with its own tweet: “Good to hear. But what matters is: Can the U.S. deliver?” The exchange is emblematic of a broader worry. U.S.-China cooperation is considered vital to the success of global climate efforts. With the breakdown in relations, some question whether the two sides can cooperate.

Attorney: Don't accept portrayal of R. Kelly as `monster'
National
AP

Attorney: Don't accept portrayal of R. Kelly as `monster'

  • By MICHAEL TARM and DON BABWIN - Associated Press
  • Updated
R. Kelly’s federal trial on allegations that he rigged his 2008 state child pornography trial and enticed girls for sex is about the R&B singer’s “dark” and “hidden” side, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday. Kelly’s attorney said not to accept the portrayal of her client as “a monster.” Kelly rose from poverty on Chicago’s South Side to become a star singer, songwriter and producer. He’s charged in federal court in Chicago with enticing of minors for sex, producing child pornography and rigging his 2008 pornography trial at which he was acquitted.

Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next
Olympics
AP

Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

  • By MITCH STACY - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
Serena Williams has fallen to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career. She lost 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down. She did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion, most recently in 2017 at the Australian Open. She has said expanding her family is a big reason she plans to step away.

