A look at Netflix's 'Wednesday' trailer, Elon Musk jokes about buying Manchester United, and more trending news

'Wednesday'

From a comic strip to a '60s sitcom to a Tony-nominated musical, the beloved Addams Family has appeared in various forms. This fall, the ghoulish clan will be brought to life in the upcoming spinoff series "Wednesday," and Netflix has revealed its official teaser trailer.

From the mind of Tim Burton, the series follows "You" star Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, the twisted teenage daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams. In the spinoff, Wednesday attends Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her new psychic abilities and solve a murder mystery connected to her family's past.

"Little did I know that I'd be stepping into a nightmare," Ortega says in the trailer. "Full of mystery, mayhem and murder. I think I'm going to love it here."

Manchester United

The richest man on earth has once again created chaos and commotion on the internet with his tweets.

Tesla's billionaire CEO Elon Musk tweeted late on Tuesday that he was buying Manchester United soccer club.

"Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome," Musk told his 103 million followers on Twitter, without offering any details.

Hours later — and after several news articles were published about his bold claim — Musk clarified that it was all a joke.

LeBron James

LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent announced Wednesday.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul said the league-maximum deal makes James the highest-paid player in NBA history. His new deal includes a player option that would keep the second-leading scorer in NBA history with the Lakers past his 40th birthday in December 2024.

The 37-year-old James is headed into the final year of his most recent contract with the Lakers, who signed the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and four-time league champion in July 2018.

