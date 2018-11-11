Editor's Inbox web logo

PAUL HIGGINS

WATERLOO -- To those Courier staffers whom ultimately decided it unwise for The Courier to endorse any political candidates this election year, bravo.

When thinking Americans witness 'media' such as the Gazette or Register use front pages to unilaterally endorse straight tickets, that blatantly biased practice immediately discredits those publications and severely diminishes their credibility.

In your Nov. 4 editorial, you make note of 'informed votes' and no one could ask for anything more. But today there's too much emotion, herd mentality, blind hatred and unfounded concerns. And along those lines, I firmly believe publications such as The Courier can and should play a vital role in objectively sorting the wheat from the chaff as spewed by all candidates --- 'fact checking' if you will.

Millions of dollars squandered, far too many half-truths and downright lies offer plenty of material for news organizations to verify/nullify.

