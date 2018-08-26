Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m. today
Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo
Hosted by EMBARC: Ethnic Minorities of Burma Advocacy and Resource Center
There will be...
- Burmese food from local chef Ah Lei
- Guest speakers from the community
- Local music and traditional dance performances
Invite your friends and family and join us for an awesome celebration! It is free and open to all ages!
