EMBARC event

Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m. today

Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo

Hosted by EMBARC: Ethnic Minorities of Burma Advocacy and Resource Center

There will be...

- Burmese food from local chef Ah Lei

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

- Guest speakers from the community

- Local music and traditional dance performances

Invite your friends and family and join us for an awesome celebration! It is free and open to all ages!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments