Ellie
MY STORY: Ellie came to CBHS as a stray. AGE: Approximately 9 weeks. ABOUT ELLIE: Ellie is a silly little... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Chad Koch, 41, was pulled over in Hardin County on Sunday, April 18, after a witness reported seeing a gray vehicle traveling east on Highway 20 almost enter a ditch and hit another vehicle, according to court records.
- Updated
Four people arrived at local hospitals early Saturday morning after reports of a brawl in the parking lot of Flirt’s Gentlemens Club, according to police records.
- Updated
The attackers took her money and food and fled the scene.
- Updated
A Cedar Falls physician who was charged in 2017 with failing to provide appropriate pain management to multiple patients has gotten his license reinstated.
- Updated
A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly left a dog to starve to death in a crate.
- Updated
A Marco’s Pizza driver was sent to 1257 Ravenwood Road around 8:45 p.m. Friday night when an active robbery was reported. The victim sustained minor injuries and his cellphone was taken, according to police.
- Updated
One person has been arrested in an early morning shooting in Waterloo.
- Updated
WATERLOO — A typical morning became anything but routine for a Waterloo woman after she scratched off a $20,000 lottery prize.
- Updated
The Iowa State Patrol identified the deceased as 26-year-old Juan Murillo of Hampton.
- Updated
Q: Is the Courier going to print anymore “Cedar Valley Memory II” books?