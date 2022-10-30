WATERLOO — Elizabeth (Betty) Charlton will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house and card shower.

The open house is from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at Hagerman Baptist Church, 1105 Knoll Ave., hosted by her family. Invitations are being sent; no gifts are requested.

Elizabeth was born Nov. 2, 1932, the daughter of Jacob and Veronica Schmitz, in Dumont, MN. She married Dean L. Charlton on Dec. 29, 1954. He is now deceased.

Their children are Randy (Rita) Charlton, Deb (Bruce) Hayes, De (Matt) Murphy, Lori (Roger) Temp, Steve Charlton and Pam (Bill) Arndorfer. The honoree has 15 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 3923 Bradley Road, Waterloo, IA 50701.