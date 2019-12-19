Elijah Yelverton
- Tight end
- 6-4, 220, freshman
- Royse City, Texas (Trinity Christian HS)
Earned All-America recognition as a senior . . . earned first-team all-district honors as a sophomore and senior . . . team captain as a senior . . . collected 62 receptions for 595 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior, along with six rushing attempts for 45 yards and one touchdown.
