(2018-2020)

CEDAR FALLS -- Eli Richard Deery, 15-month-old son of DJ and Natalie Deery, passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Bloomington, Minn.

He was born Oct. 16, 2018, in Waterloo.

Survived by: his parents, sister Skylar Deery and brother Daniel Deery, all of Cedar Falls; paternal grandparents, Dan and Julie Deery, of Cedar Falls; maternal grandparents, Steve and Jane Harding of Crossville, Tenn., and Brad Craig of Cedar Falls; paternal great-grandmothers, Marlene Deery and Marianne Nemmers; maternal great-grandparents Nolan and JoAnn Craig and Kay Drew, and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by: his paternal great-grandfathers, Richard Nemmers and John Deery Sr., his maternal great grandparents, Joseph Drew, Jerry and Faye Harding, and his maternal uncles Nick and Neil Harding.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, and one hour before the service Saturday, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. The burial service will be private.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic School in Cedar Falls.