WATCH NOW: Waverly resident Philip Trimble to run for Ward 5 council seat

On Aug. 5, Trimble posted a YouTube video of himself walking through South Riverside Plaza, noting that the cost of the shelter, at $350,000 for a 2,400-square-foot facility, was more than a person would pay for the construction of a new home.

"I don't think that's appropriate," he said.

In the same video, Trimble claims to have been approached by a resident who he said questioned his fitness for public office given he'd "sought treatment for PTSD."

Trimble said that between January 2001 and June 2008, he was deployed to multiple combat zones and missed many holidays, birthdays and Christmases with his family, all of which "took a toll."

"I'm just gonna clear the air," he said. "After my multiple deployments I did seek mental health assistance. I kind of feel like it takes a stronger person to say, 'Yes, I need help' than it is to go the other direction.

"That wouldn't disqualify me for anything; in fact I believe it's an asset," he said.