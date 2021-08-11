WATCH NOW: Waverly resident Philip Trimble to run for Ward 5 council seat

WAVERLY -- A Waverly resident best known for his opposition to the amount of taxpayer money being spent on the South Riverside Plaza project is running for City Council.
Philip Trimble declared his intention to run for the Ward 5 seat occupied by Tim Kangas in a Facebook post Tuesday.
At the July 12 City Council meeting, Trimble spoke about the city's plans to revamp the plaza.
"My family and I have been supporters of the farmer's market," Trimble told the council. "But by the time we're done, we'll have invested $550,000 in a park whose sole primary purpose is the farmer's market."
Trimble went on to criticize some of the line item costs, including $12,000 for demolition -- "Why, there's nothing there?" -- and $185,000 for the sidewalk. He maintained that sidewalk would be a safety liability since it wasn't going to be leveled, but instead stamped and stained to look like a sidewalk of old. He also protested the need for a "reinforced" lawn.
He wrote a column for another local paper indicating he thought the project was in violation of city and state regulations.
On Aug. 5, Trimble posted a YouTube video of himself walking through South Riverside Plaza, noting that the cost of the shelter, at $350,000 for a 2,400-square-foot facility, was more than a person would pay for the construction of a new home.
"I don't think that's appropriate," he said.
In the same video, Trimble claims to have been approached by a resident who he said questioned his fitness for public office given he'd "sought treatment for PTSD."
Trimble said that between January 2001 and June 2008, he was deployed to multiple combat zones and missed many holidays, birthdays and Christmases with his family, all of which "took a toll."
"I'm just gonna clear the air," he said. "After my multiple deployments I did seek mental health assistance. I kind of feel like it takes a stronger person to say, 'Yes, I need help' than it is to go the other direction.
"That wouldn't disqualify me for anything; in fact I believe it's an asset," he said.
Trimble joins incumbent 3rd Ward Councilor Rodney Drenkow, who declared his intention to run via Facebook last week, and Mayor Adam Hoffman in seeking a place on the dais. The seats of Councilors Ann Rathe (at-large) and Brian Birgen (1st Ward) are also up for re-election Nov. 2.