Small business owner Kelly Parker to run for Evansdale City Council

Small business owner Kelly Parker has announced a bid to challenge incumbent Lynn Bender for Evansdale's at-large City Council seat.

Parker, who owns Grace Note Piano Studio, said as a business owner she understands fiscal responsibility.

"However, my main priority as a council member will be protecting our constitutional freedoms," she wrote in a press release sent Monday.

Despite local governments having no direct authority over constitutional law, Parker's official campaign Facebook page clearly outlines her positions.

In a post July 18, Parker shared a meme that says "It's not the governments [sic] job to protect my health. It's the government's job to protect my rights. It's my job to protect my health. When you trade liberty for safety, you end up losing both."

On July 12, she posted, "I'm so proud of our State Legislators and Governor who got this done," over a meme created by Iowa Firearms Coalition political action committee that lauds the state's permitless carry law.

On a more local note, Parker notes on Facebook that Evansdale "deserves a small, limited government that: