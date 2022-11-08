Craig Johnson wins big in Iowa House District 67 race

State Sen. Craig Johnson was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives Tuesday in a race against first-time Democratic candidate Terry McGovern.

Johnson, a Republican, ran for the House District 67 seat after redistricting put him in the same Senate district as a GOP colleague.

Johnson, 59, of Independence, currently represents Iowa Senate District 32 and won the race with 9,212 votes, or 65.4%, to 4,357 to 34.5% in unofficial results. There were seven write-in votes. A total of 13,476 votes were cast in the race.

District 67 includes part of Buchanan County, all of Delaware County and a small portion of Dubuque County.

Johnson could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

McGovern, 53, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, conceded the election.

“Given all the issues faced by all our rural communities as a result of Republican policymaking these past six years, I am not convinced they’re the best options for the next few years,” McGovern said. “But clearly, the rural public believes otherwise.”

He thanked voters who supported him in the uphill race.

“I’ll say I’m grateful for all the support shown to me by the Democrats throughout Delaware, Dubuque and Buchanan counties. I’m also thankful for the opportunity to participate in the democratic process and for my kids to be able to see what civic duty looks like.”