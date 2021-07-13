Councilor David Sires announces run for Cedar Falls mayor

CEDAR FALLS -- Since he first decided to run for Cedar Falls City Council in August 2019, David Sires has felt his role was to protect his hometown.
With just under two years as an at-large city councilor under his belt, but citing a need to once again "put the power back into the hands of the residents," Sires on Tuesday announced his candidacy for mayor via a statement sent to the Courier.
Sires is a third generation Cedar Falls resident, owns several businesses and has been in the construction industry most of his life. Despite that, he has made no secret of what he perceives as the current administration's favoritism of developers over the needs of residents.
Nowhere has this been displayed more prominently, according to Sires, than in the neighborhood surrounding Aldrich Elementary, near where the councilor lives. It has been his No. 1 priority since taking office, he said, to get a connecting road built in the neighborhood to alleviate traffic issues and improve safety for kids walking to school.
But according to Sires, despite the city's administration acknowledging the problem, they select other projects to undertake first.
"They don't use any sort of priority on the problems we have," Sires said, referring to city administration.
That applies to the safety of Cedar Falls residents, too. Sires has been a staunch supporter of separate fire and police departments, which put him in the minority on the current council. His wife operates the NO PSO's political action committee that sent a lobbyist to Des Moines to advocate for a bill that would've banned the city from having a combined public safety department.
Sires has also logged opposition to the city's mask mandate, supports the return to free parking downtown and has in the past voiced concern with the city's complete streets policy. He also was one of two councilors who voiced concerns with a proposal to make the mayor's position part time and giving more authority, including hiring and firing department heads, to the city administrator, Ron Gaines.
Sires wrote in his announcement that the "ugly truth" of spending by the city administration ignores "projects the public is passionate about ... and deliberately neglects ... public safety, economic prosperity and the voice of the people," he wrote.
Sires joins businessman Tom Blanford in opposing incumbent Rob Green, who announced his intent to run for a second term last May.
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 2.