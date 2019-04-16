fish fry clip art

Friday, April 19

Event:              Elberon Fish & Shrimp Fry

Location:          Elberon Community Center, 106 Main Street

Time:                5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Description:      Elberon’s volunteer fire and EMS services host fish/shrimp fry

                        Serving fish, shrimp and all the fixings; bake sale 

Contact:           319-439-5345

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments