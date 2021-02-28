Egg-ceptional breakfast

You may be tempted to put all your eggs in one basket on Easter morning, but these spring-themed recipes from McCormick Kitchen are perfect for early risers and brunch lovers.
Plan breakfast in advance with a make-ahead recipe like an Overnight Lemon Blueberry Muffin Casserole. Or, make a breakfast version of everyone’s favorite, monkey bread, with the addition of sausage, Cheddar cheese and the rich flavor of country gravy. The Ham and Cheese Cups and Cheesy Egg and Spinach Casserole are breakfast classics, and how can you go wrong with Breakfast Skillet Hash?
Breakfast Skillet Hash
4 servings
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
4 1/2 cups (1/2 of 30-ounce package) frozen shredded hash browns, partially thawed
2 teaspoons McCormick Freeze-Dried Chives
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
4 eggs
1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions
Heat oil in large nonstick skillet on medium heat. Add hash browns, spices and salt; cook and stir 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Stir in bacon.
Make 4 indentations with back of wooden spoon in hash browns. Break eggs into each indentation. Sprinkle with cheese and green onions. Cover. Cook 5 minutes or until eggs are set.
Breakfast Monkey Bread with Sausage
12 servings
1/4 cup milk
1 package McCormick Original Country Gravy Mix
1/4 cup melted butter
3 cans (7.5 ounces each) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
1/2 pound ground breakfast sausage, cooked and drained
Preheat oven to 350 F. Mix milk, Gravy Mix and melted butter with whisk in large bowl until well blended. Reserve 1/2 cup of the gravy mixture; set aside.
Cut biscuits into quarters. Add biscuit pieces to gravy mixture in large bowl; gently toss to coat. Stir in 1 1/2 cups of the cheese and cooked sausage until well blended. Place biscuit mixture into greased 10-cup bundt pan. Pour reserved gravy mixture over top.
Bake 35 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Bake 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Cool in pan 5 to 10 minutes. To unmold, loosen sides of monkey bread from pan with a knife. Invert, cheese side up, onto serving plate. Serve warm.
Ham and Cheese Cups
4 Servings
1 can (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls
1/2 cup finely chopped ham
1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
4 eggs
2 tablespoons milk
1 green onion, thinly sliced
1 teaspoon McCormick thyme leaves
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
Preheat oven to 375 F. Unroll and separate crescent dough into triangles. Press a triangle into each of 8 greased muffin cups to form a cup. Divide ham and 1/4 cup of the cheese among cups.
Beat eggs, milk, green onion, thyme, garlic powder and salt in medium bowl. Fill cups with egg mixture. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup cheese.
Bake 18 to 20 minutes or until eggs are set and crust is golden brown. Run small knife or spatula around each cup to loosen. Remove cups to wire rack. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Overnight Lemon Blueberry Muffin Casserole
12 Servings
Streusel topping:
1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
1/2 cup flour
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/4 cup (1/2 stick) cold butter, cut into chunks
Casserole:
6 eggs
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons milk, divided
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 loaf French bread, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 8 cups)
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 tablespoon pure lemon extract 2 cups blueberries, divided
For the Streusel Topping, mix brown sugar, flour and cinnamon in medium bowl. Cover. Set aside until ready to assemble in the morning.
For the casserole, mix eggs, 1 cup of the milk, 1/4 cup of the granulated sugar and cinnamon in large bowl with wire whisk until well blended. Add bread cubes; toss gently to coat. Pour evenly into 13x9-inch baking dish sprayed with no stick cooking spray.
Mix cream cheese, remaining 2 tablespoons each milk and sugar, and lemon extract in medium bowl until well blended. Gently stir in 1 cup of the blueberries. Spread evenly on top of bread cubes. Top with remaining 1 cup blueberries. Cover. Refrigerate overnight.
Preheat oven to 350 F. Remove casserole from refrigerator. Let stand 10 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, cut butter into Streusel Topping mixture with a pastry blender or 2 knives until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle over casserole. Bake 30 minutes or until golden brown. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Cheesy Egg and Spinach Casserole
10 Servings
1 pound bulk pork sausage
1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained and squeezed dry
1 jar (4 ounces) roasted red peppers, drained and chopped
1 cup flour
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon dried minced onions
1 1/2 teaspoons McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning
1/2 teaspoon Lawry’s Seasoned Salt 8 eggs
2 cups milk
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 425 F. Cook sausage in large skillet on medium-high heat until cooked through. Drain fat. Sprinkle sausage in bottom of greased 13- x 9-inch baking pan. Top with spinach and roasted red peppers.
Mix flour, Parmesan cheese, onion, Italian seasoning and seasoned salt in small bowl. Beat eggs and milk in large bowl. Add flour mixture; beat until well blended. Pour over mixture in baking pan.
Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until set. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese. Bake 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.