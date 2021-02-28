Egg-ceptional breakfast

You may be tempted to put all your eggs in one basket on Easter morning, but these spring-themed recipes from McCormick Kitchen are perfect for early risers and brunch lovers.

Plan breakfast in advance with a make-ahead recipe like an Overnight Lemon Blueberry Muffin Casserole. Or, make a breakfast version of everyone’s favorite, monkey bread, with the addition of sausage, Cheddar cheese and the rich flavor of country gravy. The Ham and Cheese Cups and Cheesy Egg and Spinach Casserole are breakfast classics, and how can you go wrong with Breakfast Skillet Hash?