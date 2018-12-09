Edward VanDer Jagt

EDWARD VANDER JAGT has joined DISTek Integration as a test engineer. He graduated with a BS in physics from St. Ambrose University, a masters in teaching from Western Governors University and a BS in software engineering from University of Wisconsin-Plateville.

