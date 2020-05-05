Editorial: Hailing a climate-change prophet

Reprinted from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch May 1.
As far back as 1990, long before the world awakened to the threat of global climate change, John Houghton was busy sounding the alarm to anyone who would listen. He did it repeatedly in a series of reports to the United Nations in which he and other climate scientists produced the scientific evidence demonstrating the characteristics of global warming and the consequences if it continued to go unaddressed.
Lots of doubters poked fun at his findings and discounted the urgency of acting to prevent effects such as rising sea levels and weather disasters that he and others predicted would start to become apparent decades later. Those decades are now upon us and, lo and behold, the warnings from long ago have come to fruition. Houghton was among the group of climate scientists who received a Nobel Prize for their work in 2007, along with former Vice President Al Gore.
Houghton was devout in his cause but also a devout Christian, which provided him ways to communicate the urgency to conservative Christians who otherwise might have dismissed the scientist’s warnings as just a bunch of secular-humanist hype.
Houghton died April 15 in his native Wales at age 88, no doubt heartened by the world’s gradual recognition of the climate-change reality but equally frustrated that it took so long.
Murder still OK. Just no more flogging
In yet another leap into the 19th century, Saudi Arabia announced it is abolishing the punishment of public flogging. Usually administered with a bamboo cane in a public square, flogging was the favored form of punishment for a wide range of offenses that could include drinking alcohol, swearing, adultery or disrespecting the royal family. Foreigners, including a few Americans, were spared no leniency if they were caught at police checkpoints with the smell of beer on their breath. Some flogging punishments, such as one imposed against a Saudi blogger who supposedly had insulted Islam, went as high as 1,000 lashes.
The decision was announced last week by the Saudi supreme court as a move to “bring the kingdom into line with international human rights norms against corporal punishment.” The court still hasn’t pronounced on any decision to end the practice of beheading and dismembering journalists.
Nor has it pronounced on any move to bring to justice Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who most likely ordered the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributing columnist. So it’s still OK to do that kind of hideous stuff. Just make sure it doesn’t involve flogging with a bamboo cane.
A viral lie
A U.S. Army reservist and mother of two has found herself at the center of a bizarre conspiracy theory — driven by bad actors on both sides of the Pacific — that she’s responsible for the start of the coronavirus pandemic. As CNN reports, Army reservist Maatje Benassi has had to shut down her social media accounts because of hounding by conspiracy nuts about a false story regarding the virus’ origin. Instead of starting at a market in Wuhan, China, goes the lie, it was brought there by Benassi, when she visited last year for a U.S. military cycling competition.
The fake accusation that Benassi is “patient zero” has been promoted by American YouTube conspiracy loon George Webb and embraced by official Chinese media. Webb is a self-described “investigative reporter” with a history of making up sensational nonsense to sell ads on YouTube. The Chinese government welcomes any scapegoat for the pandemic it helped cause. This should serve as a reminder that misinformation spreads as fast as a virus and can be just as dangerous.
‘Obvious loophole’ closed
The Supreme Court last week handed a well-deserved defeat to the Trump administration and its war on the environment. In a common-sense ruling, the court shut down an avenue President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency had opened to allow wastewater treatment plants to pollute ocean waters, as long as they did it indirectly.
Under the Clean Water Act, sewage plants must obtain a permit before producing pollutants that will go directly to the ocean. Under the Obama administration, the EPA had interpreted that rule to include pollutants that are injected into the ground in areas where they will eventually make their way into oceans via groundwater. The Trump administration, with typical environmental cynicism, had reversed that stance.
As Justice Stephen G. Breyer wrote for the majority, pumping pollutants into wells that will later end up in the ocean is “the functional equivalent” of dumping them there directly. He called it “a large and obvious loophole in one of the key regulatory innovations of the Clean Water Act.”
Yummy secret revealed
DoubleTree Hotels’ iconic chocolate chip cookies have been enjoyed by guests for decades but were previously available anywhere else. That has now changed, with the Hilton subsidiary releasing its once-secret recipe to allow people to bake them at home while sheltered in by the pandemic. DoubleTree introduced the cookies in 1986 as part of the turn-down service for its hotel guests. Today — some 483 million cookies later — the chain uses more than 1.2 million pounds of chocolate chips annually.
The recipe, which includes rolled oats, lemon juice, walnuts and Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet chocolate chips, makes 26 cookies. It’s posted on the Hilton chain’s website.
The chain explained why it’s finally revealing the secret: “We hope families enjoy the fun of baking together during their time at home, and we look forward to welcoming all our guests with a warm DoubleTree cookie when travel resumes.”
