Editorial: Hailing a climate-change prophet

Murder still OK. Just no more flogging

In yet another leap into the 19th century, Saudi Arabia announced it is abolishing the punishment of public flogging. Usually administered with a bamboo cane in a public square, flogging was the favored form of punishment for a wide range of offenses that could include drinking alcohol, swearing, adultery or disrespecting the royal family. Foreigners, including a few Americans, were spared no leniency if they were caught at police checkpoints with the smell of beer on their breath. Some flogging punishments, such as one imposed against a Saudi blogger who supposedly had insulted Islam, went as high as 1,000 lashes.

The decision was announced last week by the Saudi supreme court as a move to “bring the kingdom into line with international human rights norms against corporal punishment.” The court still hasn’t pronounced on any decision to end the practice of beheading and dismembering journalists.

Nor has it pronounced on any move to bring to justice Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who most likely ordered the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributing columnist. So it’s still OK to do that kind of hideous stuff. Just make sure it doesn’t involve flogging with a bamboo cane.

