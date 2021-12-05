EDITORIAL: ’1619 Project’ author: Give children the path to an open mind

A version of this editorial first appeared in The Des Moines Register.

It was a sign of our divided times last week that as journalist and author Nikole Hannah-Jones spoke at a Des Moines benefit dinner about libraries as pillars of free access to ideas and opportunity, Iowans at two Des Moines-area school board meetings were discussing removing books from school libraries and restricting curriculum to reflect an “honest, patriotic education.”

Hannah-Jones, a native of Waterloo and winner of a Pulitzer Prize and a MacArthur “genius grant” fellowship, was in Des Moines to accept the 2021 Iowa Author Award from the Des Moines Public Library Foundation.

Hannah-Jones led the New York Times Magazine’s “The 1619 Project,” whose title references the introduction of slavery into America. It’s a collection of essays, photos, poems and other works that examines how slavery continues to shape our nation. She’s also published a new book, “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” and a companion children’s book.

Hannah-Jones credits the Waterloo Public Library for opening a world of reading, learning and opportunity for her that she could not have imagined as a child of working-class parents. Her curiosity, voracious reading and evermore challenging texts introduced to her in high school by Black studies teacher Ray Dial prompted her to question why Black history was absent from the rest of the curriculum.

Hannah-Jones was reunited with Dial during a “homecoming” event attended by more than 700 people at Waterloo West High School last Tuesday.

“It was in Mr. Dial’s class that he first put a book in my hands that I never gave him back – I still have it – that had 1619 in it,” said Hannah-Jones, a 1994 graduate of West. The book, “Before the Mayflower,” noted a ship brought the first 20 enslaved Africans to Virginia that year.

She’s proud of her Iowa roots. The ideas she began to explore here have propelled a lifelong journey of questioning, investigating and learning. She expressed dismay that in her home state, a bill was introduced in the Legislature last session to reduce funding for any school district that used “The 1619 Project” in its curriculum. That bill didn’t pass, but another did that bans teaching certain concepts related to race and sex.

Her message to school board members in the audience was pointed: If the First Amendment’s protection of free expression is to mean anything, no government entity should ban books or prohibit teaching about ideas just because someone doesn’t like them. Do not deny Iowa children the path to an open mind.

Indeed, it was refreshing to hear several speakers make this point during a public comment period at the Nov. 22 Urbandale school board meeting.

A rash of complaints mostly about sexual content in Des Moines-area public school library books was cause, for most observers, for some head-shaking but not much else.

Districts tend to have good processes for sorting out these things. And “How young is too young?” is a fair question, even if those asking seem to hold very dim views of teenagers’ and younger children’s maturity.

Things have quickly gotten worse, most acutely with Iowa Senate President Jake Chapman’s threat to imprison librarians and other educators who make available books he finds objectionable.

We differ foundationally with Chapman on nearly every aspect of this:

When we lack evidence to the contrary, we trust that educators have kids’ well-being first in mind and will resolve close calls in favor of free expression. Chapman views them as enemies of the people, either negligently or maliciously poisoning young minds.

We see, in the excerpts read and shown at public meetings, frank discussions and, yes, portrayals, of sex acts and sexual abuse. They are part of award-winning longer stories relevant to young people’s experiences. Chapman sees works that appeal “to the prurient interest,” according to the state law already on the books that he says school employees may be violating.

We recognize these books were bought because children with uncertain support at home or elsewhere need affirming and honest literature, and they need it — in Chapman’s words — “in the safest environment that they should be in: public schools.” Chapman seems to see only drawings that “can’t be shown on the 5 o’clock news.”

Even if a problem were evident with school review processes — and, to be unmistakably clear, there is not — revisions to a criminal obscenity statute would be a wildly disproportionate response, as commentators have pointed out already. It would be far more likely to deprive students of any remotely challenging literature and of good teachers than to “protect” them in any real way.

Public libraries serve everyone; book banning serves few.

It’s time to stop the intimidation and demonization of teachers. It’s time for Iowans, who have always prized their public schools, to rally behind teachers and school districts.

