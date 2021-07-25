East High Hall of Fame Nominations

East High Hall of Fame

seeking nominations

WATERLOO—The Waterloo East High School Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for its 2021 Hall of Fame award. The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, August 18. Nominations should be submitted to the East High School Athletic Department, 214 High Street, Waterloo, 50703.

The East High Hall of Fame awards honors those who have distinguished themselves through their achievements, service, and contributions that reflect positively on the educational foundation received while attending East High School. It is separate from the Athletic Hall of Fame award.

The success of those inducted into the East High Hall of Fame can be measured in many ways, including contribution to the community, society, career, scholastic or other achievements, civic activities, service to others, success despite obstacles, or lifetime achievement. Recipients of the Hall of Fame award, living or deceased, have established a reputation of honor and service as models of excellence.

Questions should be directed to the East High School Athletic Director, Tim Moses, at 319-433-2475.

