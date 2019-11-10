West-East-logos-combined

WATERLOO -- Congratulations to the following East High School and West High School students who made All-State in band, choir and orchestra!

West High School

Choir

Emmy Hewitt (senior) -- soprano

Band

Andrew Congdon (sophomore) -- horn

Kamiah Evans (junior) -- clarinet

Noah Johnson (senior) -- bass trombone

Orchestra

Nicholas Anderson (senior) -- percussion

Emma Riordan (sophomore) -- clarinet

Maya Winkel (senior) -- cello alternate

Isaac Yoder (senior) -- violin

Oliver Yoder (senior) -- viola

Phoebe Yoder (freshman) -- violin alternate

East High School

Band

Hunter Sinclair (junior) -- trombone

Trevor Averhoff (senior) -- trumpet

Orchestra

Olivia Sinclair (freshman) -- cello

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments