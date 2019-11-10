WATERLOO -- Congratulations to the following East High School and West High School students who made All-State in band, choir and orchestra!
West High School
Choir
Emmy Hewitt (senior) -- soprano
Band
Andrew Congdon (sophomore) -- horn
Kamiah Evans (junior) -- clarinet
Noah Johnson (senior) -- bass trombone
Orchestra
Nicholas Anderson (senior) -- percussion
Emma Riordan (sophomore) -- clarinet
Maya Winkel (senior) -- cello alternate
Isaac Yoder (senior) -- violin
Oliver Yoder (senior) -- viola
Phoebe Yoder (freshman) -- violin alternate
East High School
Band
Hunter Sinclair (junior) -- trombone
Trevor Averhoff (senior) -- trumpet
Orchestra
Olivia Sinclair (freshman) -- cello
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.