Dunkerton High School 

As we may feel neglected in our senior year, we should be excited to build from this and make the most of our future! We may feel bitter and sad we didn’t get to finish the year how we wanted, but we need to choose to look forward and stay positive. We can learn from what we have been through and change our future for the better. Just know that you are not alone during this time; we are all feeling the same way. This has taught us that we can join together and overcome as one.