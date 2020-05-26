Dunkerton High School 

To the Class of 2020,
We’ve had a wild ride.
Since the day we walked across the stage at Kindergarten graduation, we have all been preparing ourselves for our final days at Dunkerton. We have come a long way during the twelve crazy years spent with each other, making memories we will never forget.
Throughout high school, I have heard everyone say how they can’t wait to be out of high school. I have even said this myself many times, but things have changed this year. Since the ending of our senior year was drastically changed, I realized all of the minor details I would miss about high school. Walking down the hallways with my best friends, talking to classmates during class when we weren’t supposed to, playing intense Kahoot games, blasting music in the locker room before games, running to school before class starts after having morning practice, eating breakfast in class after waking up late, getting to school before teachers because of show choir practice or morning basketball practice, getting pre-game jitters in the locker room, and seeing our teachers and staff cheer us on at extracurricular events.
For those in our class who haven’t been here long, we will miss you just as much as everyone else. Whether you came to years ago or have only been here since Christmas, you have made a bigger impact on our lives than you may have realized. You will be remembered and missed, but even our few memories made will last forever.
As we may feel neglected in our senior year, we should be excited to build from this and make the most of our future! We may feel bitter and sad we didn’t get to finish the year how we wanted, but we need to choose to look forward and stay positive. We can learn from what we have been through and change our future for the better. Just know that you are not alone during this time; we are all feeling the same way. This has taught us that we can join together and overcome as one.
Our experience teaches us we can’t take anything for granted. We have to live in the moment and take risks even if it may be scary. We have no way of telling how much time we have left, so make the most of it now. Embrace the lack of control of our situation and use this time to change the future. Life does get better and this will not last forever. Change the world. We are all in this together.
Valedictorian Kayla Rathe
Graduating seniors
Alexia Anderson
Madison Arthur
Brooke Best
Jacob Brandt
Hannah Fadness
Benjamin Fager
Dayton Farmer
Lily Fettkether
William Fettkether
Madison Fillinger
Brenna Fulton
JordynIehl
Meadow Janssen
Ashley Kaufman
Rebecca Kuney
ViktoriaLuloff
Eleanor Magee
Bradley Manahl
Alicia Nation
AlannaPeverill
Kayla Rathe
Kolby Rich
Julia Rindels
Caitlyn Russell
Brody Rygel
Stephanie Schmidt
AshlynShimp
Riley Tisue
AbbiTreichel
Timothy Westergreen
Matthew Wheeler
Alicia Wilder
Elisha Zanders
