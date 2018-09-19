WATERLOO — A large tree fell during heavy rain Tuesday morning, narrowly missing a man and a toddler in a pick-up truck and taking down a stretch of power lines.

Officials were called to Rath Street and Court Avenue just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, and kept traffic away due to the tree blocking all of Rath Street between Court Avenue and Dunham Place and the possibility of live electrical current from downed wires running along Rath Street.

The unidentified male driver of a dark blue Chevrolet Silverado was driving westbound on Rath Street with an 18-month-old child in the back seat when the tree began to fall, according to Lt. Troy Resor with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

“He started to see the tree fall and stepped on it,” Resor said.

The tree still hit the pick-up but mostly damaged the truck bed, and no one was injured, according to Resor.

Ray Mount Wrecker Service towed the pick-up from the scene around 10 a.m., and MidAmerican Energy crews shut off the power so city crews could cut and haul away the large tree.

It was unclear if lightning played a role in the falling tree; the driver did not mention it to officials, Resor said.

