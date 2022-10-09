Dreesman/60

WAVERLY -- Fred and Kay Dreesman will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 at the First Baptist Church, 211 Third St. SW, in Waverly.

No invitations are being sent; no gifts are requested.

Fred and Kay were married Oct. 12, 1962, in Waverly.

The couple are retired. They have three children: Teresa Bechtel, Ankeny; Greg and Sherry Dreesman, Greene; and Wanda and Dennis North, Monroe. There are 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Another great-grandchild is due in March 2023.

Cards may be sent to 1025 Second St., SE, Waverly, IA 50677.