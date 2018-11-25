Doug Rosburg

DOUG ROSBURG joined Boston Mutual Life Insurance Co. as regional sales director for the company’s Heartland region in the Midwest. Rosburg was a senior sales representative at Lincoln Financial Group. He has a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from Iowa State University in Ames.

