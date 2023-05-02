Former President Donald Trump will make another visit to the Hawkeye state this month, rallying supporters in Des Moines as he seeks to curry favor with the Republican electorate ahead of the 2024 caucuses.

Trump will visit the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park in Des Moines on May 13. It will be his second visit to the state since announcing his third bid for the presidency last year.

Doors open at 2 p.m. and Trump will speak at 7 p.m. Tickets to the rally are free and available online at event.donaldjtrump.com/events/45th-president-of-the-united-states-donald-j-trump-rally-in-des-moines-iowa.

Trump visited Davenport in March, taking shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, another likely candidate in the contest.

Since his last visit, Trump was indicted and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges related to hush money Trump allegedly paid to an adult film actress in 2016.

DeSantis has not announced his candidacy yet, but has been holding rallies and hiring staff in early states, the early hallmarks of a campaign.

The Florida governor will be in Iowa the same day, headlining U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra’s annual fundraiser and later speaking at a party fundraiser in Cedar Rapids, according to the Associated Press.

Trump regularly leads 2024 presidential primary polls, with DeSantis often taking second place.

Iowa will hold the first-in-the-nation caucuses on the Republican side this year, marking the first stop on the road to the presidential nomination and drawing White House hopefuls to rally and interface with party voters.

Democratic President Joe Biden announced his 2024 campaign last week, virtually securing his nomination as the party’s candidate.

Among other announced and likely Republican candidates are former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.