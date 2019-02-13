Though spring is still more than a month away, there are important tasks you can do around the house this month to prepare your home for the coming season.
"It's vital to start on your winter-recovery checklist as soon as you start to feel the first shy breezes of spring blow in," says Rob Morelli, chief executive of HomeKeepr.com, a referral network for home-service professionals.
These home maintenance tasks deserve your attention now, not later.
Seal air leaks
The dead of winter is when you'll really notice drafts in your home. This will make it easier for you to identify air leaks and plug them, which will help prevent warm air loss now and cool air loss during warm spring days, Morelli says.
Homeowners should pay particular attention to windows and doors, he says. If you spot cracks or gaps, caulking or weatherstripping should fix the problem; both are simple, DIY projects. Weatherstripping windows, for example, requires only measuring tape, a utility knife and self-adhesive tape.
Check for uninvited guests
Morelli says February is a good time to check certain areas of your home for animals or critters that may have taken up residence inside your house to escape the cold. Search for pests in dryer vents, the attic and the basement; animals tend to hole up in warm spaces.
Test your sump pump
Sump pumps help keep basements and crawl spaces dry. If water accumulates in these areas, a sump pump will perform like a drain, sucking up the water and pumping it through a pipe that releases the water outside your home. Without a working sump pump, your home could be at risk of flooding, which is a real concern during spring showers, Morelli says.
Insulate the attic
If your attic has little or no insulation, the room could become a sweatbox on a warm spring day. Adding insulation before warmer weather arrives will prevent that from happening. Another benefit of insulating your attic now: It will help reduce heat loss during the cold winter days ahead.
Insulate pipes
If a pipe burst in your house during a recent cold snap, make sure the new one is well-insulated. The last thing you want is for newly replaced pipes to burst.
Foam pipe insulation can benefit your home year-round, because it acts as a protective cover against cold during the winter and heat during the summer (when condensation can build) for copper and PVC pipes; it costs about $1.50 to $3 per six feet at Home Depot.
Check your deck
If you cleaned and sealed your deck in the fall, you're probably not going to need to worry much about damage. But if you didn't, check carefully for signs of rot before power washing the deck boards to remove the salt and muck from winter.
