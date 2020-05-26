Don Bosco Catholic High School

Valedictorians' speeches

TRICIA EVEN:

Senior year was nothing like any of us imagined.

We dreamed of making it to state, going to prom, having a senior skip day and walking across the stage at graduation. Instead we got only a few of those things, and most of a semester of class in our beds.

Clearly this school year was anything but normal; it was filled with many new beginnings and unexpected lasts. Our Catholic faith tells us to trust in God's plan, and maybe that small break from school is what many of us didn't know we needed. A time to truly think about what we are going to do with the rest of our lives. A time to make us realize just how much we are going to miss this place and the impact it had on us. A time for me to write this speech that I otherwise would have procrastinated to the day before.

There are so many people we could thank and no amount of words or time that would suffice. On behalf of the senior class of 2020: Thank you to our teachers and the administration who pushed us to learn, even on the days we did not want to (which was a lot). You helped us, even when we were too stubborn to ask for it and despite all odds, you passed us to graduate.