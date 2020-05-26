Don Bosco Catholic High School

Valedictorians' speeches
TRICIA EVEN:
Senior year was nothing like any of us imagined.
We dreamed of making it to state, going to prom, having a senior skip day and walking across the stage at graduation. Instead we got only a few of those things, and most of a semester of class in our beds.
Clearly this school year was anything but normal; it was filled with many new beginnings and unexpected lasts. Our Catholic faith tells us to trust in God's plan, and maybe that small break from school is what many of us didn't know we needed. A time to truly think about what we are going to do with the rest of our lives. A time to make us realize just how much we are going to miss this place and the impact it had on us. A time for me to write this speech that I otherwise would have procrastinated to the day before.
There are so many people we could thank and no amount of words or time that would suffice. On behalf of the senior class of 2020: Thank you to our teachers and the administration who pushed us to learn, even on the days we did not want to (which was a lot). You helped us, even when we were too stubborn to ask for it and despite all odds, you passed us to graduate.
Thank you to our parents and families for giving us the opportunity to attend Don Bosco High School. You supported us in everything we did and always encouraged us no matter how much we talked back or argued with you. We will never be able to thank you enough. Thank you to all of our coaches and mentors, who taught us how to be great and formed us into the hard working young adults that we are today. Thank you to Father Huber and Father Dole, for not only helping us grow tremendously in our faith, but also teaching us how to be strong and live out our catholic faith outside of our community.
A special thanks to Mrs. Bayliss who helped us seniors create a plan for our future, even though some of us still have no idea what we are going to do.
And lastly, Claire and I would like to thank our classmates for putting up with our complaining when we didn't get a perfect score or overly stressing during finals. We have been through so much together and the relationships we created can not be put into words. A lot of days we were annoyed with each other, and couldn't wait to get out of here, but there were also so many days where we laughed together and realized just how much we were going to miss this place and each other.
CLAIRE STRAUEL:
Thank you Tricia, and thank you again to everyone who made this all possible. Your encouragement and wisdom over the years have made us into who we are today.
The class of 2020 has experienced a senior year unlike any other. There were many disappointments and opportunities taken away from us. Events planned that we had been looking forward to our whole high school careers cancelled, entire sports seasons gone, and precious time lost with friends during our last few days as high school seniors.
However disappointing that all may be, I hope we can all look back on this time when we are older and remember it in a positive light and not dwell on what could have been. As Tricia said before, our Catholic faith teaches us to trust in God and His timing for us, these past few months have definitely shown me that.
We are all gathered here together for what could be one last time. All the same, we have grown into a tight-knit community and made friendships that will last a lifetime.
Graduates, our futures await us and there is so much to be excited for, so many unknowns and opportunities before us. As we embark on our separate paths we will be faced with many challenges and changes. However daunting that may seem, our past four years here have equipped us with the skills we need to face future challenges.
Our time here at Don Bosco may be coming to a close, but the lessons and faith we gained during our time here will guide us the rest of our lives. It is now our responsibility to embrace the future and make an impact in the world. From our successes here, we must continually strive to become better. Through our faith in Christ and remembering the lessons learned here at Don Bosco, our futures are so bright. It is now time for us to become the people Christ called us to be. Thank you all for the memories.
Go Dons!
Class colors: Gold and Bosco Blue
Class flower: Rose
Class song: "Young Turks," Rod Stewart
Class motto: Trust the process.
Valedictorians: Claire Strauel and Tricia Even
Class of 2020
Carter Breitbach
Mason Denton
Isabella Douglas
Thomas Even
Tricia Even
Gabe Fernandez
Ayden Hahn
Lewis Havel
Autumn Hellman
Madi Hubrig
Zach Huff
Easton Larson
Hamish McGlaughlin
Fischer Ryan Ohrt
Kaylee Peters
Isaiah Phillips
Kennedi Purdy
Luke Staebell
Claire Strauel
Sally Thoma
Carter Weber
Brayden Zoll
