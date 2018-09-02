HOWARD GRIFFIN
CEDAR FALLS -- I must be transparent, I am very angry. After working for years in domestic violence advocacy, I find that sectors of “respected authority” really don’t give a damn about this issue. Hey, gang, it’s wrong to target and abuse women … unless you win football games. Oh, it’s also OK to lie in public and try to deceive people into thinking you’re either ignorant of the issue or “bigger” than scrutiny. Makes all the work we’ve done to help change men’s attitudes and belief systems appear to be for naught. I dread having to look my 20-something daughters in the eyes and try to explain this to them.
The (Ohio State) oversight committee’s chosen consequence displays a distinct lack of seriousness regarding the issue. Either that, or the chosen authority could not fathom the prospect of going to Ohio Stadium, in their luxury suites, and not see their beloved coach lead their team to victory.
Members of the oversight committee, you’ve failed miserably. I hope you can look at your mothers, wives, daughters, nieces, female friends and colleagues and not bow your head and ask for forgiveness for selling out!
