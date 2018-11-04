VGM Group has added four new employee owners to its team. DOLLY RASMUSSEN, JARDEZ HOLLINGSWORTH, JAMI KAEPPEL and FARRAH ROBINSON have joined VGM HOMELINK. Rasmussen is a graduate of Hawkeye Community College and previously was at the Buchanan County Health Center. Hollingsworth has been hired as a transportation coordinator. Kaeppel and Farrah have joined as patient care coordinators. Farrah previously worked at Veridian Credit Union.
