+3 
Jami Kaeppel

Kaeppel

VGM Group has added four new employee owners to its team. DOLLY RASMUSSEN, JARDEZ HOLLINGSWORTH, JAMI KAEPPEL and FARRAH ROBINSON have joined VGM HOMELINK. Rasmussen is a graduate of Hawkeye Community College and previously was at the Buchanan County Health Center. Hollingsworth has been hired as a transportation coordinator. Kaeppel and Farrah have joined as patient care coordinators. Farrah previously worked at Veridian Credit Union.

+3 
Jardez Hollingsworth

Hollingsworth
+3 
Dolly Rasmussen

Rasmussen
+3 
Farrah Robinson

Robinson

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments