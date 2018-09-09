Letters to the Editor logo

 

CRAIG HUNDLEY

WATERLOO -- Fireworks are long gone, but not the the endless barking from dogs. Last night was clear and crisp so I was trying to relax in my hot tub. The entire 20 minutes, someone's dog was barking nonstop. You can't blame this on fireworks. Time for the city to really clamp down and fine these people who allow this.

I can see the type. I was shopping a few days ago and a guy with his service dog was walking all over the store. So, his legs and feet must be fine. Then he stopped and picked up some tools and handled them like a pro. When he stopped the dog didn't, it pulled on the leash. A woman walks past and the dog wags its tail and tries to lick or what ever. She jumped back.

You people that are abusing the ADA act should be ashamed. That was intended for people who are blind, lost a limb and need a dog to open doors, etc. Do you understand that some people have a serious fear of dogs, but yet you force your dog on them, even in restaurants and grocery stores. This is fast coming to an end. Finally.

