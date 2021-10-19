Diversity, Equity & Inclusion forum planned

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Commission on Human Rights and Hawkeye Community College will present a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion forum from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Jubilee UMC Resource Center, 1621 E. Fourth St.
Panelists will include Todd Holcomb, HCC president, and Nina Grant, HCC vice president of student affairs and institutional diversity. WCHR Commissioner Teresa Culpepper will serve as moderator. Culpepper is also a HCC faculty member.
The event is open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, call WCHR Director Abraham Funchess at (319) 291-4441.