 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion forum planned

  • 0
diversity inclusion
Shutterstock

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Commission on Human Rights and Hawkeye Community College will present a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion forum from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Jubilee UMC Resource Center, 1621 E. Fourth St.

Panelists will include Todd Holcomb, HCC president, and Nina Grant, HCC vice president of student affairs and institutional diversity. WCHR Commissioner Teresa Culpepper will serve as moderator. Culpepper is also a HCC faculty member.

The event is open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, call WCHR Director Abraham Funchess at (319) 291-4441.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News