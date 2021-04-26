Ditka & Maddie
WE ARE NOT A SHELTER. WE ARE A NO-KILL 501-C-3 NON-PROFIT RESCUE: To see an animal, you must fill out... View on PetFinder
Chad Koch, 41, was pulled over in Hardin County on Sunday, April 18, after a witness reported seeing a gray vehicle traveling east on Highway 20 almost enter a ditch and hit another vehicle, according to court records.
Four people arrived at local hospitals early Saturday morning after reports of a brawl in the parking lot of Flirt’s Gentlemens Club, according to police records.
June 26, 1993—April 14, 2021
The attackers took her money and food and fled the scene.
A Cedar Falls physician who was charged in 2017 with failing to provide appropriate pain management to multiple patients has gotten his license reinstated.
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was.
A Marco’s Pizza driver was sent to 1257 Ravenwood Road around 8:45 p.m. Friday night when an active robbery was reported. The victim sustained minor injuries and his cellphone was taken, according to police.
One person has been arrested in an early morning shooting in Waterloo.
WATERLOO — A typical morning became anything but routine for a Waterloo woman after she scratched off a $20,000 lottery prize.
The Iowa State Patrol identified the deceased as 26-year-old Juan Murillo of Hampton.