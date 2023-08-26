Critics of scientists who tell us that the world’s climate is warming as a result of the emissions of carbon dioxide like to point out past dire predictions that did not happen. One that is often mentioned was the prediction in the 1970s that a decade of cooling temperatures could continue and cause severe climate consequences. It is important to note that other studies at the same time predicted global warming. The result of these conflicting predictions led to many studies of the atmosphere. This research, and the development of super computers to model the atmosphere and climate more accurately, brought us to today’s understanding of climate change.