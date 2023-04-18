WATERLOO — Iowa’s Department of Management is holding a 6 p.m. Wednesday town hall at Hawkeye Community College’s Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St.
It’s one of more than 50 public town hall-style meetings happening statewide to get feedback from everyday Iowans on digital services, including broadband.
Feedback is being sought about how people use the internet and digital services in general. This is a chance to speak up and help the state identify ways to provide assistance with any challenges. Attendees will hear a short presentation on digital services followed by a discussion with the audience on the barriers and potential solutions for full participation in the digital aspects of society.
The town hall should last about 90 minutes. For more information, contact broadband@iowa.gov.