Diante Vines
- Wide receiver
- 6-0, 190, freshman
- Danbury, Ct. (The Taft School)
Earned All-New England and Erickson League first-team honors as a wide receiver and defensive back as a junior at Danbury High School and senior at Taft . . . earned all-conference honors as a defensive back as a sophomore . . . earned eight varsity letters while competing as a prep in football, basketball, and track . . . played wide receiver, quarterback, defensive back as a prep, along with kick returns . . . holds career records at Taft for receiving yards, receptions, and touchdown receptions . . . team captain as a junior . . . had 48 receptions and eight receiving touchdowns as a senior, with three rushing touchdowns, one kickoff return touchdown, and two defensive touchdowns (interception and fumble return) . . . recorded 14 tackles and four interceptions on defense, with two recovered fumbles and one forced fumble . . . had 184 yards on three kickoff returns.
