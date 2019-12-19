Iowa Hawkeyes logo

Diante Vines

  • Wide receiver
  • 6-0, 190, freshman
  • Danbury, Ct. (The Taft School)

Earned All-New England and Erickson League first-team honors as a wide receiver and defensive back as a junior at Danbury High School and senior at Taft . . . earned all-conference honors as a defensive back as a sophomore . . . earned eight varsity letters while competing as a prep in football, basketball, and track . . . played wide receiver, quarterback, defensive back as a prep, along with kick returns . . . holds career records at Taft for receiving yards, receptions, and touchdown receptions . . . team captain as a junior . . . had 48 receptions and eight receiving touchdowns as a senior, with three rushing touchdowns, one kickoff return touchdown, and two defensive touchdowns (interception and fumble return) . . . recorded 14 tackles and four interceptions on defense, with two recovered fumbles and one forced fumble . . . had 184 yards on three kickoff returns.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments