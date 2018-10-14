Diann Campbell

Campbell

DIANN CAMPBELL, RN, of Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, is the October recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation program to recognize the extraordinary efforts nurses perform every day.

