Diane Bowman Receives Scholarship
Diane Bowman Receives Scholarship

CEDAR FALLS --First Christian Church is proud to announce Diane Bowman as recipient of the First Christian Church Memorial Scholarship for 2021. 

Scholarship applicants wrote a 500-word essay on the topic “In today’s atmosphere of division and hate, how does the lyric of the hymn ‘They’ll know we are Christians by our love’ speak to you?”

Diane is attending Walden University studying for her Master’s Degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.  The Scholarship presentation was made during the 10 am worship service on August 15.

