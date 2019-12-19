Deuce Hogan
- Quarterback
- 6-4, 200, freshman
- Southlake, Texas (Faith Christian HS)
Earned all-state and all-district honors as a senior . . . named all-district as a sophomore and junior . . . named Newcomer of the Year as a freshman . . . Team captain as a sophomore, junior, and senior . . . holds school records for career wins, touchdowns, yards, and completions . . . passed for 8,192 yards and completed 52.8 percent of his pass attempts, with 100 career touchdown passes and 30 interceptions.
