Despite developer concerns, new public park under consideration in Cedar Falls' Autumn Ridge

CEDAR FALLS — The city’s parks commission is on board with carving out space in Cedar Falls’ newest subdivision for a public park, though city staff acknowledged the developer was “not much interested” in providing one.
BNKD Real Estate Development has been developing Autumn Ridge near Union Road and West First Street in western Cedar Falls since 2001.
Its attempt to finalize plans for the last two portions of the subdivision stalled at the November meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission over a few concerns, including the lack of public green space.
Not including space for parks is something other developers have gotten away with in the past, despite green space requirements in the city’s subdivision code, said City Planner J.D. Atodaria.
“We did talk with the developer yesterday in a brief meeting, and it looks like they’re not yet on board with this,” Atodaria said. “I think a small, public park would be a great asset to this neighborhood.”
Atodaria presented two options to commission members for a park in Autumn Ridge during their Thursday meeting. Option A would carve out 1.93 acres in the interior part of the development, taking out 12 “bi-attached units” in the process.
Option B would carve out 2.1 acres along Union Road, taking out six single-family home spaces and four bi-attached units to do so.
Both parks would be roughly the size of Seerley Park, said Community Development Director Stephanie Houk Sheetz.
Commission member Erik Blanchard noted he preferred Option A, noting it was further off of busy Union Road than Option B.
“Just with kids running around — cars go pretty quickly there,” he said.
“I probably agree that right next to Union wouldn’t be my first choice,” said commission member Alan Stalnaker.
Stalnaker also wanted to know if parking would be built in or on the street. Planning and Community Services Manager Karen Howard noted it would likely be street parking, similar to other city parks of that size.
“They’re planned to be fairly standard residential streets — there should be plenty of room for on-street parking around the park,” she said.
Commission chair Leslie Nixon said she’s heard friends living in newer developments bemoan not having a park nearby, and thought it was important to recommend one in Autumn Ridge.
“This is definitely a quality-of-life issue,” Nixon said. “If we give any leeway at all, we’re going to have another issue with another developer.”
Stalnaker agreed.
“Just because some of the developers have been allowed to not put in the public space and parks, I think that’s a precedent that at some point needs to come to an end,” he said. “We need to prioritize quality of life and public parks.”
