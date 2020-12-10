Despite developer concerns, new public park under consideration in Cedar Falls' Autumn Ridge

Both parks would be roughly the size of Seerley Park, said Community Development Director Stephanie Houk Sheetz.

Commission member Erik Blanchard noted he preferred Option A, noting it was further off of busy Union Road than Option B.

“Just with kids running around — cars go pretty quickly there,” he said.

“I probably agree that right next to Union wouldn’t be my first choice,” said commission member Alan Stalnaker.

Stalnaker also wanted to know if parking would be built in or on the street. Planning and Community Services Manager Karen Howard noted it would likely be street parking, similar to other city parks of that size.

“They’re planned to be fairly standard residential streets — there should be plenty of room for on-street parking around the park,” she said.

Commission chair Leslie Nixon said she’s heard friends living in newer developments bemoan not having a park nearby, and thought it was important to recommend one in Autumn Ridge.

“This is definitely a quality-of-life issue,” Nixon said. “If we give any leeway at all, we’re going to have another issue with another developer.”

Stalnaker agreed.