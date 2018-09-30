PAUL HIGGINS
WATERLOO -- It's impossible to encapsulate in 200 words the despicable deterioration of a once-respected political party (the 1960s Democrats) to today's "destroy, deflect, demean and divide" mantra.
A family man with a remarkable, unsurpassed grasp of our Constitution and Supreme Court precedent is the Democrats' latest target for personal destruction, taking his family in lockstep. Illegal families at the border make Schumer cry, Kavanaugh's daughters not so much. Morality was redefined by Clinton behaviors, but remarkably now a platform pillar? No eyewitnesses, no forensics, no police report, 36 years later, never met her, but Joe Biden "believes" her.
Liberals, you cannot destroy this productive, refreshing, apolitical administration, regardless of how embarrassingly low you kneel. Meaningful data defies your desperate measures. Today's Democrats seemingly subscribe to a uniquely abysmal platform of destruction and hate --- all they've got. No candidates, no ethics, no platform, no credibility. Hate and destruction are distinctly unAmerican.
And all this chatter about "collusion." Look no further than liberals, the main stream media and social media. Even 200-word limit, free-speech opinion letters are censored.
