Des Moines zoo works to survive year like no other

He said his members also hope Congress will provide more aid to state and local governments, with added flexibility for where that money can go. He believes some elected officials will want to provide funds to help keep their local zoos open.

For her part, Shimerdla said the zoo is trying to cut back some spending. It has five open full-time positions and employed about half as many part-time staffers this summer as it normally does. The zoo also deferred some maintenance costs, like replacing old signs and asphalt, spokesman Ryan Bickel said.

Since Blank Park Zoo reopened on May 22, it has erected barriers around cashier stands and required visitors to wear masks. Shimerdla said the zoo has not had to sacrifice any spending on animals.

“Those are fixed costs,” she said. “As a leadership team, our animals will be most important.”

The zoo also has tried to adjust other operations to the pandemic. Its early childhood education programs shifted online, with staff teaching a series of lessons on YouTube.

In addition to its gala and silent auction at the beginning of the month, Blank Park Zoo is hosting its “Night Eyes” Halloween events, another important source of revenue, Shimerdla said.