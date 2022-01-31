Des Moines officials say repairs needed to historic theater

DES MOINES (AP) — For decades, crowds gathered to see the latest Hollywood films at the Ingersoll theater, a west side landmark in Des Moines, and later to take in both professional and amateur performances during its years as a dinner theater.

But for the last eight years, the brick structure with its original — though peeling — art-deco marquee has sat vacant.

The historic building at 3711 Ingersoll Ave. is now at a crossroads. A potential buyer has emerged that wants to restore the theater as a performance space. Yet when Des Moines permit and development staff recently toured the 83-year-old building at the potential buyer's invitation, they found several holes in the roof and interior water damage from rain and snow. Staff now will seek a formal inspection to determine whether the building remains structurally sound.

"The roof of the dinner theater is in awful shape. You can see daylight through it," said Cody Christensen, the city's permit and development administrator. "It is dilapidated — it needs work."

At first glance, the structure, with its 1930s-era steel frame and concrete masonry walls, remains strong. Pending the inspection, Christensen said it doesn't appear to be a danger to the public

The building likely can remain as is for about a year before it becomes a threat to neighboring properties or passersby, he told the Des Moines Register. At that point it could be declared a public nuisance, which — if repair work isn't completed as ordered — could lead to demolition.

"The Ingersoll Dinner Theater is at that point where something needs to be done or more drastic things could happen," said City Council member Josh Mandelbaum, who represents the ward that includes the Ingersoll Avenue corridor.

Since 2009, Lee Family Properties has owned the commercial strip that includes the Ingersoll and adjacent yet separate buildings that house Greenwood Lounge, Manhattan Deli and Lovan Salon + Spa. The owners historically have been unwilling to sell or fix up the property, despite earlier being declared in contempt of court for not addressing code violations filed by Des Moines.

The Des Moines Register attempted to contact Lee Family Properties, but a phone number listed for the company rang unanswered.

Built in 1939 by Des Moines businessman and theater operator A.H. Blank, the single-screen Ingersoll theater is a rare local example of a Depression-era movie theater. It was one of the first in central Iowa built specifically for movies with sound rather than silent films.

It was converted into a dinner theater in 1978, and for 26 years hosted plays and business gatherings.

The building was later home to several restaurants and music venues, none if which survived for long. It has been empty since 2014.

In 2015, the Des Moines Rehabbers Club, a group of preservation advocates, named the Ingersoll one of the most endangered buildings in the city. The list aims to draw attention to neglected buildings with historical value.

"I think you could make a pretty good case that the Ingersoll theater has architectural significance and played an important place in the development of Ingersoll Avenue as a commercial district," said Steve Wilke-Shapiro, one of the founders of the club and owner of Sequel Architecture.

Over more than a decade, Ingersoll Avenue between Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and 42nd Street has been the target of more than $100 million in commercial and residential investment. A years-long streetscape project began in spring 2020 that includes a total reconstruction of the roadway, new storm sewers, buried utilities, widened sidewalks, upgraded bus stops, new pedestrian crossings, elevated bike lanes and landscaping.

In recent years, several new businesses have opened near the Ingersoll theater, including boutique bar The Bartender's Handshake, vintage and modern clothing store Preservation, new age shop Enchanted Mystical Boutique, Loyal Sons Barber Shop and house plant store Renovation Jungle.

"They're all relatively new and the type of businesses that our community wants to see more of and wants to support," Mandelbaum said. "And having that sort of gap the next block over is one of those things that if we can fix that, it will only make that area more attractive and help the existing businesses as well."

He added there are "very few properties" on Ingersoll Avenue "that are in disrepair like (the theater) is."

Saving the Ingersoll has long been a concern of city staff, but its private ownership means there are limitations to the inspection process unless a formal complaint is filed or the building can be entered legally.

In 2016, Lee Family Properties was found to be in contempt of court for failing to address citations for exterior zoning code violations. The city wanted the owners to pave a parking lot, change some curbs and sidewalks, and add streetscaping similar to that on other parts of Ingersoll.

The case applied to the theater and the vacant former AG Food & Gas Mart at 3625 Ingersoll Ave.

A judge eventually authorized the city of Des Moines to complete the work, charging Lee Family Properties nearly $142,000.

Now that city staff has gotten a look inside the Ingersoll theater, Des Moines will request a formal interior inspection, said SuAnn Donovan, deputy director of Neighborhood Services. If Lee Family Properties doesn't comply, Des Moines will obtain a search warrant to gain access.

Once inside, inspectors will officially determine whether the structure is sound or poses a danger to the public. They also will inspect things like electrical connections and plumbing. (The inspectors would look only at the theater. City staff say they don't have any formal complaints from the bar, deli or salon tenants that would trigger an inspection.)

"Declaration of a public nuisance comes when a structure is so deteriorated and damaged that it wouldn't be safe for someone to be inside of there," Donovan said.

But that could muddy a sale, complicating financing and title transfers at a time when the potential buyer has approached Lee Family Properties to buy and restore the theater.

"When a property like this is on the verge, but there is a party who is interested in making repairs and improving it, we oftentimes work with those entities to get that moving," Christensen said.

Even if the theater were to be declared a public nuisance, the owner or buyer could file a renovation agreement with Des Moines that spells out a timeline for repairs needed to stabilize the property and bring it up to code.

"The goal in most cases is not to take the structure down; it's to get the structure repaired," Donovan said.

Mike Ludwig, the city's deputy director of development services, said any new owner would have to replace the ceilings and walls and bring up to code the building's electrical, heating and air conditioning systems — regardless of whatever damage rainwater and snow is causing.

The potential buyer, who declined to comment when reached by the Register, has plans for a historical remodel and is considering applying for state and federal historic tax credits to restore its original mid-century charm. To comply with historic standards, a developer could, for example, determine whether the building's green glazed brick, which originally ran along the bottom of the exterior, is still behind the stone that's there today, said architect Wilke-Shapiro. It also could restore what he called the "character-defining" marquee, which has been slightly altered over the years, and the lobby that leads viewers or concert-goers to the theater space.

Ingersoll Avenue is in an urban renewal district, meaning Des Moines also could help with financial incentives, though negotiation wouldn't happen until "we have more specifics on an actual reuse of the property," Ludwig said.

But those discussions are a long way off. It's imperative the theater get a new roof as soon as possible to prevent further damage, city leaders say.

"It's important to recognize they're not going to be showing movies or having a band come in in six months," Wilke-Shapiro said. "So stabilization as a first step is going to be super important — making sure that the building doesn't deteriorate further while all this background work is going on."

