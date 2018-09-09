JIM SKAINE
CEDAR FALLS -- These days we hear often about deregulation. Most of us do not know what deregulating is, but we are told that deregulation is good. Is it?
Deregulation is the process of removing or reducing state regulations. Regulations are rules made by a government or other authority in order to control the way something is done or the way people behave. What do regulation and deregulation mean for people?
Advocates of deregulation contend that it increases competition and lowers prices for the consumer. It has not worked that way. When the banks were deregulated in 1999, it led to the recession of 2008. When airlines were deregulated in 1978, it resulted over time with cities having no air service, others having reduced service, and others having only one airline serving them. When environmental regulations were deregulated, utility companies increased air and water pollution. When media regulations were eliminated, fewer corporations owned the media and they controlled the information people have access to. Deregulation has enabled companies to cut workers, workplace safety, and worker benefits.
Pay attention to deregulation and how it affects us each day.
