When British Gen. Cornwallis surrendered to George Washington, his band played, “The World Turned Upside Down.” In Biden’s progressive/fascist/Democratic Party, our America, its values, borders, traditions, respect for merit and excellence, have likewise turned upside down.
- Males, losing testosterone, are accused of “toxic masculinity” as schools, governments, businesses seek to “trans” their gender.
- Twisting “climate change” with “weather” screams for the ignorant, ill-informed to clamor for Biden’s declaring a “Climate Change Emergency”— COVID-19’s societal control on steroids.
- Waterloo’s City Council’s reversing Grieder’s slight-of-hand conversion therapy ban.
- Cedar Falls’ City Council’s feel-good waste: $70,000+ plus benefits for a diversity, equity, and inclusion bureaucrat: businesses and universities around the country are canceling them — they are ineffective and racist. DEI’s real purpose: virtue signaling. "Oh, we’re really not racist.”
- Joe Biden knows nothing of Hunter’s “businesses” while thanking, using vice-presidential stationery, one of Hunter’s partners for doing business with his son.
- Biden’s intentional, inflation-triggering borrowing/spending — too much money chasing too little food/clothing — destroyed $24,000+ of middle/lower class buying power in two years: Good!
- The Chinese Communist Party — our friendly competitor: Surprise, surprise!
Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls