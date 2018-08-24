DECORAH| The Decorah Vikings started their season off with a slim win at home against the Waukon Indians in a non-district battle. The Vikings stopped two Indians' two-point conversion to make up their margin of victory, allowing them to start off the year on a high-note.
Dawson Baures scored three touchdowns for Waukon in the loss while Tanner Knutson claimed to of the Viking's three touchdowns on the night. Cameron DeLong naileda crucial 40 yard field goal for Decorah and went three for three on point after touchdown attempts.
DECORAH 24, WAUKON 20
WAUKON;8;6;0;6 -- 20
DECORAH;7;10;0;7 -- 24
DEC - Drake Shelton 1 run (Cameron DeLong kick)
WAUKON - Dawson Baures 81 run (Ethan O'Neil kick)
DEC - Tanner Knutson 3 pass from Jace Johnson (DeLong kick)
WAUKON - Baures 51 pass from Brock Hatlan (run failed)
DEC - Delong 40 field goal
DEC - Knutson 25 run (DeLong kick)
WAUKON - Baures 65 run (run failed)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.