DECORAH| The Decorah Vikings started their season off with a slim win at home against the Waukon Indians in a non-district battle. The Vikings stopped two Indians' two-point conversion to make up their margin of victory, allowing them to start off the year on a high-note.

Dawson Baures scored three touchdowns for Waukon in the loss while Tanner Knutson claimed to of the Viking's three touchdowns on the night. Cameron DeLong naileda  crucial 40 yard field goal for Decorah and went three for three on point after touchdown attempts.

DECORAH 24, WAUKON 20

WAUKON;8;6;0;6 -- 20

DECORAH;7;10;0;7 -- 24

DEC - Drake Shelton 1 run (Cameron DeLong kick)

WAUKON - Dawson Baures 81 run (Ethan O'Neil kick)

DEC - Tanner Knutson 3 pass from Jace Johnson (DeLong kick)

WAUKON - Baures 51 pass from Brock Hatlan (run failed)

DEC - Delong 40 field goal

DEC - Knutson 25 run (DeLong kick)

WAUKON - Baures 65 run (run failed)

