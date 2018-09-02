DECORAH — A Decorah man severely injured in an attack in July has died from his injuries, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.
David Hansen, 46, was injured in an attack July 12. The date of his death was not listed.
Two teenagers have been in custody in cwonnection with the assault, Dalton Adam, 18, of Decorah, and Jacob Seelinger, 17, of Decorah. They face charges of attempted murder, a Class B felony.
But the case remains under investigation jointly by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office, the Iowa State Attorney General’s Office, Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Any additional charges will be handled by the Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office, deputies said.
Court records indicate deputies and medics were called to 1775 Old Stage Road and found Hanson with a bloody and swollen face. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Seelinger was arrested a short time later, but Adam fled the area. He was found a day later in Wisconsin.
Theft suspect returns to scene
WAUKON — A Minnesota man was jailed briefly after stealing from a business and then returning to the business again to steal.
Scott R. Coxworth, 49, of Houston, Minn., faces three charges in connection with the incidents. It began Aug. 7 when Waukon police learned a theft from an unnamed business in Waukon had taken place Aug. 4. With assistance from a nearby law enforcement agency, the suspect was identified as Coxworth. With use of a surveillance camera system, it was discovered Coxworth returned to the business Aug. 6 and took more merchandise. Coxworth was charged with two counts of fifth-degree theft and an arrest warrant was granted.
On Aug. 22, police received a call from the business reporting Coxworth had returned and was still present at the store. Officers responded and took Coxworth into custody on the arrest warrant. It was also discovered Coxworth had changed the license plate on his pickup truck just prior to his arrival at the business. Coxworth’s vehicle was impounded and he was booked into the Allamakee County Jail for the arrest warrant and a charge of fraudulent use of plates.
During a subsequent search of Coxworth’s pickup, items related to narcotics use were seized. Another arrest warrant was requested for Coxworth for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia as Coxworth had already bonded out of jail. The request for an arrest warrant was denied by the magistrate.
The Waukon Police Department was assisted by the Allamakee County K-9.
Randalia woman hurt in trench collapse
FAYETTE — A woman was air-lifted to a Wisconsin hospital after she became trapped in a dirt trench north of Fayette on Friday.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a woman trapped in a trench from a collapsed dirt wall at 10408 Ivy Road north of Fayette at around 2:45 p.m. Friday, officials said in a post to their Facebook page Friday afternoon.
Emergency and local equipment crews moved dirt and freed the woman after about 40 minutes on scene, the sheriff’s office said.
Bridgett Lavaon Fox, 25, of Randalia was taken by helicopter to Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., for unspecified injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. Her condition is unknown.
Assisting at the scene were Fayette Fire, West Union Fire and “several local equipment companies,” the sheriff’s office said.
Highway 20 crash kills Nebraska man
IOWA FALLS — A Nebraska man died in a crash on U.S. Highway 20 Friday that also involved an Evansdale man.
The Iowa State Patrol identified the deceased as David Pearson, 54, of Oakland, Neb. A passenger, in his vehicle, Cathy Pearson, 54, of Oakland, Neb., was airlifted to Mercy Hospital-North Iowa in Mason City.
Also injured was the driver of the other vehicle, Brian Kerr, 25, of Evansdale. He also was air-lifted to Mercy Hospital-North Iowa.
The crash was reported about 7:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 20 near mile marker 163.
According to the accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, Kerr was westbound on Highway 20 in a pickup truck when a left front tire blew causing him to enter the median and cross into the eastbound lanes, striking a pickup being driven by David Pearson. David Pearson was air-lifted to Mercy Hospital-North Iowa, where he later died.
The crash remains under investigation.
Waterloo man hit by stray bullet
WATERLOO — A man was shot in the rear end by a stray bullet while he was sitting at his kitchen table early Saturday morning.
Deondra Chambers, 40, was sitting at his kitchen table inside his home at 1206 Columbia St. just before 3 a.m. Saturday when he was struck in the butt by a 7.62 mm caliber rifle round that came from outside the house, according to Waterloo Police.
Chambers was expected to recover from his injuries. Police don’t believe Chambers was the intended target.
Police received several reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Columbia during that time.
Police say that bullets entered Chambers’ home as well as a vehicle parked outside, and “several” rifle round casings were found in the area.
No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. Police say they continue to investigate.
2 arrested in stolen truck
WATERLOO — Two people were arrested after police say they stole a pick-up truck, stole license plates for it and tried to run from police.
Waterloo Police noticed license plates on a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up were not registered to the vehicle and attempted to pull the driver over in the area of West Fourth Street and Kimball Avenue on Friday.
The driver, Andrew Robert Shadow, 31, of 728 Kern St., refused to pull over and lead officers on a chase for several minutes, according to police.
Police say Shadow drove until crashing in the area of Highway 63 and Freedom Street, where the pick-up became stuck in mud.
Police found both the pick-up truck and the license plates were stolen and arrested Shadow for eluding police, second-degree theft for the theft of the pick-up truck, fifth-degree theft for the theft of the license plates, interference with official acts and being a habitual offender.
Shadow’s passenger, Cassandra Kay Greenway, 33, of 206 Crestview Ave., ran from the vehicle after it crashed, and police say they used a Taser to subdue her. Greenway was arrested and charged with interference with official acts and on a warrant for failure to appear.
Man falls into grain bin, dies
ROCKWELL (AP) — Authorities say a Mason City man died after falling into a grain bin at Five Star Co-op in Rockwell.
The incident happened Friday morning. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as 56-year-old Jeffrey Alan Sprague.
Investigators say employees discovered Sprague was missing sometime after 7:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities searched the property. Official say the grain was removed from the bin, uncovering Sprague’s body.
