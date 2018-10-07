Dr. Deborah Yu

Yu

DEBORAH YU, DDS has joined Peoples Community Health Clinic as a dentist. Dr. Yu earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa in Iowa City and her dental degree from the University of Iowa College of Dentistry, both in Iowa City.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments