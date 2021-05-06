Deb Jones makes difference in lives of sexual abuse survivors

“What drives me is interacting with the patient, assessing what needs to be done and then doing that and watching them improve. That’s the goal. And to help them feel better.”
That’s the reason behind why Deb Jones is a nurse. She has been a Registered Nurse for 40 years. What inspired her to take that route was the death of her grandfather while she was in high school in Waverly.
“He had COPD,” Jones said. “I watched him deteriorate. I wanted to help people live healthier lives.”
After graduating from Allen College, she began her career where she worked many years in the Allen emergency department. She was approached just as the pandemic was taking hold to take a position with the Riverview Center in Waterloo, an advocacy service for sexual abuse survivors.
A specialty within the nursing profession is the Sexual Assault Nurse (SANE). These nurses complete the forensic interview and evidence collection, often referred to as the “rape kit”. Riverview discovered in 2019 that assault survivors needed to be transferred to hospitals outside of Black Hawk County in order to find an available SANE to complete the kit.
Riverview then partnered with the three local hospitals and Allen Child Protection Center to address the gap in these services. With the support of the Schoitz Foundation, Jones was tasked with getting the new program off the ground.
Jones’ nominator for the 2021 Top Nurses said, “Deb is gentle, but dogged; empathetic yet determined, and Riverview Center is eternally grateful for her and the SANE team she has created. There is no way to count the many lives Deb has impacted for the better through her work with the Black Hawk County SANE Program”.
Jones’ charge was to form a team of sexual assault nurses who report to a hospital when the victim presents themselves. The nurses interview the survivor and explain treatment.
“We always make sure we give the treatment back to the survivor because they’ve lost all control during the assault,” she said. “So we want to give them back that control. They decide what we do as far as collecting the evidence kit and whether or not they want to talk to the police.
“This is the passion I have for this type of nursing – that we help them get that control back that they have lost.”
Establishing a new program and position during COVID presented many challenges.
“I had to recruit a team of nurses who would be willing to take on the role of sexual assault reviewer and take the training and do all that remotely,” she said. “I couldn’t go to hospitals and hold classes for people to come to see what it was about. It was a huge challenge for me.”
“During the pandemic, the challenge would have been too much for many,” said the nominator. “It wasn’t for Deb. She powered through, propelled by her passion and whole-hearted commitment to the survivors who must suffer through the invasive, often re-traumatizing examination in order to preserve evidence.
“Since the program went live in August of 2020, no survivor in Black Hawk County has needed transfer to another county in order to have a SANE complete their exam.”
Jones wants to keep expanding the program to other counties. Currently there is a core of about 15 nurses trained to respond to whatever hospital in Black Hawk County the victim presents, negating the need for transfer.
She still is employed at Allen where she teaches classes in advanced cardiac and emergency care. Since the Riverview position continues to be a remote job, teaching helps her retain interaction, which she admits she misses.
Jones has had many mentors throughout her career. The nurses in the ER who had more experience than she when she first began her career took her under their wings and showed her things that weren’t learned in school.
Julie Ritland, a nurse practitioner at the Child Protection Center, encouraged Jones to apply for the Riverview job and assisted her in writing policies, “which is not my favorite thing to do,” Jones added.
Though the past year has presented many challenges and stresses because of COVID, Jones said others considering a career in health care should “just do it.
“It’s such a rewarding career. The difference you can make for people is amazing. It’s hard to describe the look on (patients’) face when they are feeling better and they know that you helped them.”