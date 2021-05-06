Deb Jones makes difference in lives of sexual abuse survivors

Jones’ nominator for the 2021 Top Nurses said, “Deb is gentle, but dogged; empathetic yet determined, and Riverview Center is eternally grateful for her and the SANE team she has created. There is no way to count the many lives Deb has impacted for the better through her work with the Black Hawk County SANE Program”.

Jones’ charge was to form a team of sexual assault nurses who report to a hospital when the victim presents themselves. The nurses interview the survivor and explain treatment.

“We always make sure we give the treatment back to the survivor because they’ve lost all control during the assault,” she said. “So we want to give them back that control. They decide what we do as far as collecting the evidence kit and whether or not they want to talk to the police.

“This is the passion I have for this type of nursing – that we help them get that control back that they have lost.”

Establishing a new program and position during COVID presented many challenges.

“I had to recruit a team of nurses who would be willing to take on the role of sexual assault reviewer and take the training and do all that remotely,” she said. “I couldn’t go to hospitals and hold classes for people to come to see what it was about. It was a huge challenge for me.”