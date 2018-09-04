WATERLOO — Walter J. Brockway, 89, of Waterloo, died Monday, Sept. 3, in Harpers Ferry of natural causes; services 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel, 233-3146, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery; visitation for an hour before services at Kearns; memorials to the family.

CRESCO — William “Bill” J. Martinek, 80, of Cresco, died at home Sunday, Sept. 2; services 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with burial at Calvary Cemetery, both in Cresco; visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Sept. 4, at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home, Cresco, (563) 547-3501, and for an hour before services Wednesday at the church; condolences left at www.Hindthudekfuneral homes.com.

