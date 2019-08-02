WATERLOO — Samantha Marie (Webb) Cermak, 42, of Billings, Mont., died unexpectedly at home Sunday, July 28; Celebration of Life 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Mary Queen of Peace, formerly Little Flower, in Billings; visitation 3-6 p.m. today at Dahl Funeral Chapel, Billings, (406) 248-8807; condolences and information at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
WATERLOO — Dave Quint, 57, of Buckingham, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, Aug. 1, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center; services pending with Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
WATERLOO – Frank Guyton Jr., 77, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, July 31, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 232-3235; services 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. John Church, Kosciusko, Miss., with burial in St. Mark Cemetery, Sallis, Miss.; memorials to the family; condolences at www.parrottandwood.com
TRIPOLI — Gertrude Dettmering, 88, of Tripoli, died Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner; services 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Grace Lutheran Church, Tripoli, with burial in St. John Lutheran Church-Crane Creek Cemetery, rural Tripoli; visitation precedes funeral Saturday at 10 a.m.; Rettig Funeral Home, Tripoli, (563) 578-3451; condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
