EVANSDALE — Thomas Nathaniel “Nat” Keith, 39, of Evansdale, died at home Wednesday, July 31; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187; visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, and also one hour before services on Tuesday, both at the funeral home; Nat’s body will be cremated after the services; memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the family for later designation; condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

NEW HAMPTON — William Joseph “Bill” Shekleton, 68, of New Hampton, died suddenly Thursday, Aug. 1, at his home; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, with burial in Calvary Cemetery, New Hampton; visitation 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton, (641) 394 4334, with a 6 p.m. parish Scripture service; visitation will continue one hour before services Monday at the church; condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.

NASHUA — Beulah M. Vetter, 88 of Nashua, died Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Floyd County Memorial Hospital in Charles City; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at St. John United Church of Christ—Pleasant Hill, rural Nashua, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory—Olson Chapel, Nashua, (641) 394-4334; visitation also an hour before services Tuesday at the church.

